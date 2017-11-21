CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state parliament is nearing passage of a voluntary euthanasia bill 20 years after the country repealed the world’s first mercy-killing law for the terminally ill.
The Victorian Legislative Council on Wednesday passed the bill on doctor-assisted suicide 22 votes to 18 after hours of passionate debate.
The vote was the last significant hurdle to euthanasia becoming legal in Australia’s second-most populous state from 2019.
The lower-chamber Legislative Assembly passed the bill last month and is likely to endorse the upper chamber’s amendments next week.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
Australia’s Northern Territory in 1995 became the first jurisdiction in the world to legalize doctor-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients. But the Australian Parliament overturned that law in 1997 after four people had been helped to die.