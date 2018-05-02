GENEVA (AP) — A right-to-die activist says a 104-year-old Australian scientist is on his way to Switzerland to end his life through assisted dying.
Supporters of renowned academic David Goodall had expressed fears that Australian officials would prevent him from traveling to Europe.
Goodall is not terminally ill, but is seeking what he calls “voluntary euthanasia” on the grounds his quality of life has deteriorated. Swiss law permits assisted suicide, including for foreign nationals. The practice is illegal in Australia.
Campaigner Philip Nitschke says Goodall started making his way to Switzerland on Wednesday with a flight from Perth to Singapore.
At the airport, Goodall told Australia’s ABC television he has long supported allowing people to choose when to die, saying: “I’m sorry that I have to travel to Switzerland in order to execute it.”