CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian prosecutors dropped a murder charge Wednesday against German immigrant Tobias Moran over the death of his German backpacker girlfriend Simone Strobel in 2005.

Charges of murder and perverting the course of justice were withdrawn in Lismore Local Court in New South Wales state, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in an email. No reasons were given.

The naked body of 25-year-old Strobel from Rieden, Bavaria, was found hidden under palm fronds in a Lismore park on Feb. 17, 2005. She was found six days after she was reported missing and close to where she had been camping in a Lismore trailer park with Moran, then known as Suckfuell, his sister Katrin Suckfuell, and friend Jens Martin.

Moran, now 43, was arrested in July 2022 in the west coast city of Perth where he lived. He was extradited to New South Wales and charged with murder and perverting the course of justice. A Sydney court released him on bail and allowed him to return to Western Australia state.

Prosecutor Kim Gourlie had told the bail hearing that Moran lied about “crucial events,” including the nature of his relationship with Strobel and use of alcohol.

A New South Wales coroner ruled in 2007 that there was insufficient evidence to recommend charges against anyone for the death of Strobel, a kindergarten teacher.

Police offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($678,000) for information in 2020.

Moran arrived in Australia with Strobel as backpackers in 2004. He changed his name from Suckfuell in 2012 when he married his Australian wife, Samantha Moran.