CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian inquiry into child abuse has recommended that the Catholic Church lift its demand of celibacy from clergy and clarify the extent that the seal of the confession applies to evidence of child abuse.

Australia’s Royal Commission into Institution Responses to Child Sexual Abuse on Friday delivered its final 17 volume report and 189 recommendations following a wide-ranging investigation. Australia’s longest-running royal commission — which is the country’ highest form of inquiry — has been investigating since 2012 how the Catholic Church and other institutions responded to sexual abuse of children in Australia over 90 years.

The report heard the testimonies of more than 8,000 survivors of child sex abuse. Of those who were abused in religious institution, 62 percent were Catholics.