CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has abandoned plans to legislate to limit greenhouse gas emissions to head off a revolt by conservative lawmakers.
Malcolm Turnbull on Monday conceded that he could not get legislation through the House of Representatives where his conservative coalition holds only a single-seat majority.
He said although most government lawmakers supported the target of reducing Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent below 2005 levels, that support was not enough.
Some lawmakers including former Prime Minister Tony Abbott argue the government should be focusing on cutting electricity prices instead of cutting emissions.
Some government lawmakers want Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to challenge Turnbull’s leadership.
Turnbull said Dutton had told him he would not challenge.
Dutton also watered down speculation of a challenge.