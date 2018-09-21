CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A man in Australia accused of deliberately killing several emus with his car and then posting a video of it online has been arrested, police announced Friday.
Police in Victoria said the 20-year-old man faces several charges of animal cruelty, destruction of protected wildlife and traffic violations.
In the video, a man with a moustache can be seen laughing as he drives into each bird. An animal welfare group had issued a nationwide appeal for help in finding the man.
Police said the emu killings occurred this month on a rural road in northwestern Victoria.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Inside the elite prep-school world of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, accuser
- Two women athletes were separately killed in Iowa. But only one suspect — a Mexican — inspired outrage.
- Under right terms, Kavanaugh accuser may testify after all WATCH
The suspect is to appear in court on Nov. 9.
Emus are flightless running birds native to Australia that are the second-largest living birds by height after ostriches.