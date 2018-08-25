SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s new leader Scott Morrison has spoken with President Donald Trump, organized his Cabinet and met drought-affected farmers as the backlash continues over another prime minister selected by an internal party vote.

A day after replacing Malcolm Turnbull following a ballot among parliamentarians from the ruling Liberal Party, Morrison had what he called a “great” phone conversation with Trump.

Trump had earlier tweeted his congratulations to Morrison, saying there were no greater friends than Australia and the U.S.

Social media in Australia are still abuzz with disquiet over the leadership change, with many calling on Morrison to call an early election to let the public choose their leader.

It’s the fourth time since 2010 Australia’s prime minister has been changed by an internal party vote.