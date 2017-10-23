CLARK, Philippines (AP) — The Australian defense chief says her country will deploy forces to train Filipino troops on urban warfare following a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants on Marawi city in the southern Philippines.

Philippine troops accustomed to battling insurgents in jungle terrain struggled for months to fight the hundreds of militants who took cover in buildings and houses in Marawi. Officials finally declared Monday that the deadly insurrection had been crushed.

Defense Minister Marise Payne said Tuesday Australian defense forces would provide training on a range of urban combat skills to Filipino soldiers and marines in Philippine military bases to help combat the extremists’ brutal tactics.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Philippine military plans to build urban-fighting training centers for Filipino forces.