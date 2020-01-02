Coffee-tinged glaciers, fiery sunrises and sunsets, and an eerie amber shroud hanging in the air are haunting New Zealand as wildfires burn more than 1,000 miles away in Australia.

The Tasman Glacier, along New Zealand’s central coast, is typically an attractive tourist attraction, but it disappeared within a sandstorm-like bank of haze this week.

Nearby, “caramelized” snow appeared atop mountain peaks along the Franz Josef Glacier. The snow had reportedly been pure white one day prior.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports “eerie” sunrises visible from Auckland. Elsewhere, the sky appeared ominously yellow.

Time-lapse video shows the unusual changes as a narrow but dense channel of smoke passed over Portobello on New Zealand’s South Island.

The New Zealand Meteorological Service called for “hazy sunrises” across the nation Thursday as twin bands of smoke swept through. By Thursday morning, one strip of smoke was exiting north, while the other lingered over South Island. New Zealand’s Met Service meteorological agency anticipated a “tinge of orange” accompanying sunset in some locales, but it said most of the smoke had dissipated throughout the day. The country is bracing for more smoke by the weekend.

More than 150 fires were burning across New South Wales, Australia, as of Friday morning local time. On Wednesday, eight of them had prompted “emergency warnings,” the most severe type of alert that can be issued. It’s ordinarily reserved for dire situations in which it is “too late to leave.”

The flames there and in Queensland have torched nearly 10.1 million acres, and they show no signs of easing. That’s equivalent to an area the size of a box 130 miles on a side. That’s about 16,700 square miles, larger than each of the nine smallest states, and roughly 35% bigger than Maryland.

The fires — which have killed 18 people — are producing choking smoke and dangerous toxic pollution. The air quality in Omeo, Victoria, briefly was the most dangerous found anywhere in the world Friday local time. Air quality indexes over 200 are considered hazardous for health; values there exceeded 999. On Wednesday, the air quality index in Canberra spiked to more than 20 times the hazardous level, its most dangerous pollution recorded.

In New Zealand, several locations saw the air quality levels decline to Code Orange on Friday local time, meaning unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The fires have been releasing extreme amounts of smoke, soot, ash, and numerous chemicals compounds. Scientists have been tracking the progress of the smoke eastward.

“Our data shows that fire emissions across [Southeast] Australia (New South Wales plus Victoria and South Australia) have been higher than has been observed since 2003 for the same period,” wrote Mark Patterson, of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. “The particular data in question only extends back to 2003.

“The thick smoke that can clearly be seen in the latest satellite imagery reaching beyond New Zealand to the South Pacific Ocean also reflects how intense and dangerous the fires are.”

The smoke began to seize New Zealand earlier this week as jet stream wind lofted it in from the west. It came in a split atmospheric flow, rivers of smoke targeting the country of 4.8 million people. Satellite estimates indicate that the smoke continued another thousand miles through the South Pacific, traveling more than 2,000 miles total before dissipating and dispersing.

Weather conditions likely will push more smoke to New Zealand over the weekend, namely southerly winds and high pressure. By Sunday, that pressure will retreat to the north as a strong storm system develops to the south over the Tasman Sea. That will position the jet stream to bring a dose of hefty smoke to much of New Zealand.

Climate change is a significant factor in exacerbating the wildfires in Australia. According to data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, 2019 was both the hottest and driest year ever measured in Australia, which had its hottest-ever average maximum temperature, 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit (41.9 Celsius) on Dec. 18. Higher temperatures dry out fuels, setting the stage for more destructive wildfires.

An atmospheric overturning circulation also favored drier-than-average conditions across Oceania. While this circulation varies naturally, “its behavior is changing in response to climate change,” Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology wrote. “Research suggests that the frequency of positive IOD [or Indian Ocean Dipole] events, and particularly the occurrence of consecutive events will increase as global temperatures rise.”