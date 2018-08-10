NEW YORK (AP) — An Australian tourist biking in New York City died after colliding with a garbage truck as she swerved to avoid a vehicle blocking the bike lane near Central Park.
Police say 23-year-old Madison Jane Lyden veered into traffic around 4:45 p.m. Friday when a stopped taxi suddenly pulled in front of her.
Lyden was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A transportation advocacy group says it was “a crash waiting to happen” because “lazy and entitled drivers” are parking, dropping people off and idling in bike lanes.
Transportation Alternatives says Lyden’s death “underscores the need for every major street in New York City to have a safe, protected space to travel by bike.”