WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia and New Zealand are sending three maritime patrol planes to Japan as part of the effort to enforce U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne said in a statement his country would deploy two Orion aircraft as part of the efforts to put economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea, which he said should take concrete steps to denuclearize.

New Zealand will deploy one Orion plane.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said in a statement he welcomed the recent dialogue North Korea has had with the U.S. and South Korea, but said that until North Korea abides by its international obligations, it was essential to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions.