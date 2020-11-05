SYDNEY — The Sydney Opera House has reopened. Almost 40,000 spectators attended the city’s rugby league grand final. Workers are being urged to return to their offices.

Welcome to Australia, a pandemic success story.

The nation of 26 million is close to eliminating community transmission of the coronavirus, having defeated a second wave just as infections surge again in Europe and the United States.

No cases were reported on the island continent Thursday, and only seven since Saturday outside of travelers in hotel quarantine. Eighteen patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. One is in an intensive care unit. Melbourne, the epicenter of Australia’s outbreak which recently emerged from lockdown, has not reported a case since Oct. 30.

Meanwhile, in the United States, 52,049 people are hospitalized and 10,445 are in the ICU, according to the Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer effort to document the pandemic. America’s daily new cases topped 100,000 on Wednesday and its death toll exceeds 233,000, a staggering figure even accounting for its greater population than Australia, which has recorded 907 deaths.

“I never thought we would really get to zero, which is amazing,” said Sharon Lewin, the Melbourne-based director of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, which provided forecasts in February that formed the basis of the Australian government’s response. “I’ve been going out nonstop, booking restaurants, shopping, getting my nails done and my hair cut.”

As North America, Europe, India, Brazil and other regions and countries struggle to bring tens of thousands of daily infections under control, Australia provides a real-time road map for democracies to manage the pandemic. Along with New Zealand, the experience also shows that success in containing the virus isn’t limited to East Asian states (Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan) or those with authoritarian leaders (China, Vietnam).

Several practical reasons contributed to Australia’s success, experts say. The country chose to quickly and tightly seal its borders, a step some others, notably in Europe, did not take. Health officials rapidly built up the manpower to track down and isolate outbreaks. And unlike the U.S. approach, every one of Australia’s states either shut their domestic borders or severely limited movement for interstate, and in some cases intrastate, travelers.

Perhaps most important, though, leaders from across the ideological spectrum convinced Australians to take the pandemic seriously early on and prepared them to give up civil liberties they had never lost before, even during two world wars.

“We told the public: ‘This is serious; we want your cooperation,’ ” said Marylouise McLaws, a Sydney-based epidemiologist at the University of New South Wales and World Health Organization adviser.

A lack of partisan rancor increased the effectiveness of the message, McLaws said in an interview.

The conservative prime minister, Scott Morrison, formed a national cabinet with state leaders, known as premiers, from all parties to coordinate decisions. Political conflict was largely suspended, at least initially, and many Australians saw their politicians working together to avert a health crisis.

“Regardless of who you vote for, most Australians would agree their leaders have a real care for their constituents and a following of science,” McLaws said. “I think that helped dramatically.”

Australians’ willingness to conform — especially in Melbourne, where residents endured a lengthy state-ordered lockdown — reflects different political attitudes to parts of the United States. In a nation where compulsory voting produces conventionally center-left or center-right political leaders, governments tend to be regarded as the solution to society’s problems rather than the cause.

Australia’s national response was led by a former McKinsey & Co. management consultant and Yale University graduate, Greg Hunt, the minister for health. Hunt and Morrison worked with the state premiers, who hold responsibility for on-the-ground health policy, to develop a common approach to the pandemic.

The government closed Australia’s borders to travelers from China on Feb. 1, the same day as the Trump administration in the United States. But unlike the Trump administration, which has criticized its primary infectious-disease adviser, Anthony Fauci, Hunt relied heavily on health experts from the start.

“In January and February we were focused on containing the risk of a catastrophic outbreak,” Hunt said in an interview. “We had a clear strategic plan, which was the combination of containment and capacity building.”

“We closed the border and concentrated on testing, tracing and social distancing,” he added. “We built up our capacity to fight the virus in primary and aged care and hospitals. We invested in ventilators, and vaccine and treatment research.”

Hunt’s department oversaw the purchase of huge amounts of protective equipment and clothing, including masks, which became mandatory on Aug. 2 in the state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located.

After a sick doctor in his 70s treated more than 70 people in the city before being diagnosed, Hunt accelerated a 10-year plan to phase in video consultations with physicians. Within 10 days, almost anyone in Australia could see a doctor over the internet under Australia’s highly subsidized health-care system, including psychiatrists.

When private hospitals said they were in danger of going broke because non-urgent surgery had been canceled, the government stepped in with emergency funding, securing beds that could be used for coronavirus patients.

In private, Hunt swapped practical stories with his wife, Paula Hunt, a former infectious- diseases nurse who had kept a copy of a 1995 bestseller by U.S. science journalist Laurie Garrett, “The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance,” on her bedside table, he said.

“It’s valuable to have a very strong sounding board,” he said.

The coordination was not always smooth, and lapses did occur. Federal officials were uncomfortable with Melbourne’s extreme lockdown and felt the state border closures went too far. Hunt, Morrison and federal health advisers tried to criticize the rules without undermining overall confidence in the response.

While polls show strong support for the tough measures, many people have been badly affected. Australia entered its first recession in 29 years, small businesses have closed and reports of depression are up. On Tuesday, an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne turned violent. Police arrested 404 people.

And for a time, it appeared Australia’s early success was imperiled, after lax security at hotels in Melbourne housing returned travelers led to a second outbreak in July. By August, more than 700 cases a day were diagnosed. It looked like Australia could lose control of the virus.

Almost all public life in Melbourne ended. After 111 days locked down, the number of average daily cases fell below five. On Oct. 28, state officials allowed residents to leave their homes for any reason.

Australia currently bans its citizens and residents from overseas travel, a decision that has been particularly tough on its 7.5 million immigrants.

On Oct. 16 Australia opened its border to New Zealand, which, despite limited outbreaks, never experienced a full second wave. The government is awaiting results of four vaccine trials in which it has invested.

Most Australians will have access to a vaccine by the middle of next year, Hunt said, a major step toward allowing them to travel.