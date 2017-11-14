AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — School district leaders in Austin say they’ll move forward with renaming five schools whose names have ties to the Confederacy, regardless of whether local communities push back.

The Austin American-Statesman reports administrators explained their proposal Monday to the district’s Board of Trustees.

The schools being considered are Fulmore Middle School, Lanier High School, Reagan High School, Eastside Memorial High School at The Johnston Campus and the now-closed Allan Elementary School. Each school was named after a person who sided with the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Trustee Amber Elenz says the district should make clear to parents, neighbors and staff that leaving the current names in place isn’t an option.

The plan calls for creating re-naming committees in January, gathering public submissions in February and board action in March.

___

