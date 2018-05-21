AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin school board president Kendall Pace has resigned from the board after text messages she sent disparaging community activists outraged the school district teacher’s union.

Education Austin demanded her resignation last week after the Austin American-Statesman obtained texts through an open records request in which Pace urged courage “to ignore the special interest groups and crazy ignorant community activists and poverty pimps.”

Pace resigned Monday, saying she was “sorry for the crudeness of the discourse.” She blamed the texts on her frustration over what she called “the lack of urgency by many adults to address the inequities in student outcomes.”

Pace had sent the texts to trustee Julie Cowan about a state education program that would help struggling schools in northeastern Austin if the district’s plans were approved.