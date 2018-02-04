Share story

By
The Associated Press

DEL VALLE, Texas (AP) — Austin police say an officer working an accident scene has been injured by a hit-and-run vehicle.

Authorities say the officer was not seriously hurt Saturday night but was taken to a hospital for evaluation. They say he was awake and speaking.

Police are searching for the driver. They don’t have a description of the vehicle.

The wreck occurred near the Travis County jail.

