AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A $10,000 bond has been set for a 23-year-old Austin man jailed on a charge of attempted assault on a peace officer after arrest records show he punched a police officer as authorities were on the side of a highway trying to move a disabled vehicle.

Documents show Southern Longoria shouted an obscenity at the officer when he was asked to move and then, with arms flailing, charged at the officer. One punch landed on the officer’s chest. The struck officer and a partner apprehended Longoria. The officer who was hit wasn’t hurt.

Longoria was taken to the Travis County jail.

A motive for the attack Friday isn’t clear.