AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Austin man who told authorities he escaped from a mental health facility is charged with arson after investigators say he set a fire in his family’s home.

Police say when firefighters arrived, they heard crashing sounds and found 28-year-old Edward Avalos inside the house with a shovel. Court documents show the blaze was confined to a bedroom but was intentionally set.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Avalos told authorities he fled a mental health facility after spending about three weeks there, became angry when his mother was upset to see him back at home and wasn’t pleased to see his brother was staying in his room.

Avalos was taken to the Travis County jail where he was being held on $30,000 bond.

