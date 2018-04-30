AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin’s police chief, who calmed a city unsettled by a series of recent explosions, will be named the lone finalist for the position after serving in an interim capacity for months.
The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV say Chief Brian Manley will be named the lone finalist Monday. Officials then will solicit feedback from residents.
City Manager Spencer Cronk will decide whether to appoint Manley or conduct a national search.
Manley was the face of a city amid blasts that killed two and injured others, though he drew criticism for being slow to label them domestic terrorism after the suspect, a white male, blew himself up on March 21.
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore issued a statement with others supporting Manley as “a man of great integrity and grit.”