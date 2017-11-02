AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Travis County prosecutors say they’re working to extradite from Mexico the suspect in a fatal road rage shooting in Austin.
Eighteen-year-old Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes is facing a murder charge for the September shooting death of 48-year-old Alfred Lockett in an Austin drug store parking lot. Witnesses say the shooting culminated a high-speed confrontation involving two cars that ended in the store lot.
Police say surveillance video from the store shows Carbajal fleeing the parking lot after witnesses said he walked up to Lockett’s car and fired a gun at the driver who was still in the car.
Austin police believe Carbajal-Jaimes is in Mexico, where he has family.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead