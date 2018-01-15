SYDNEY (AP) — The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son.
Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.
His father, Tony Lethbridge, told Seven Network television he suspected his 17-year-old son may have been in a car wreck when he did not return by Sunday night to the family home at Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney.
The father says he hired a helicopter on Monday morning and the car was spotted in scrub off a highway 20 kilometers (12 miles) from home.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Huskies star running back Myles Gaskin says he will return for his senior season
- A year-by-year look at NFL offenses under Brian Schottenheimer, expected to be the new OC for the Seahawks
- Bicyclist struck by car and killed near Golden Gardens Park
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
The family did not reveal how much hiring the helicopter had cost.