AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The city of Aurora will pay $480,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by four minority firefighters who say they were discriminated against.
The Sentinel reported Thursday that the city has also agreed to implement diversity training, develop a mentorship program and work closely with a black firefighters association.
David Lane, the lawyer who represented the four firefighters, said the payout shows the city knew a jury would side with the firefighters. One of his clients still works for the department.
The city denies any wrongdoing in the settlement. City Attorney Mike Hyman said a trial would have been costly.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
Department statistics say the Aurora Fire Department was made up of 80 percent white men last year.
___
Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/