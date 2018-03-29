AURORA, Ill. (AP) — The city of Aurora is the latest Illinois municipality to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21.
The (Aurora) Beacon-News reports that this week’s City Council vote was unanimous to raise the age and came after months of research by city staff. The ordinance includes vaping materials. Eighteen other municipalities also require patrons to be age 21 or older to purchase tobacco or vaping-related products. Other cities include Chicago, Evanston, Naperville and Bolingbrook.
Mayor Richard Irvin said in a statement that Aurora’s City Council has “once again made the health and future of our children a top priority.”
Officials became involved after hearing about how tobacco and vaping issues were growing in local schools.
Illinois state law prevents anyone 17 and younger from buying tobacco products.
___
Information from: The Beacon-News, http://beaconnews.chicagotribune.com/