AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A short film written by an Aurora native will premiere at Aurora Public Art on May 25.
Martrell Webb’s “City of Lights” takes place in Aurora . It features the musically talented but stubborn character Chase. Chase is struggling with the music industry, personal relationships and his social-media observances.
Webb says he wants to inspire others while showcasing the architecture and landmarks of his hometown. He also stars in the film.
Aurora Public Art plans a Hollywood-style premiere with a red carpet at 6 p.m. Live music from the film’s soundtrack will be performed before the 7 p.m. screening.
A reception with light refreshments will follow. Formal attire is encouraged.