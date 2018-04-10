DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The aunt of a Virginia man fatally shot by police says the shooting was unjustified.

Sarah Lipscomb told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Danville police showed her and other family members video of the shooting early Sunday.

Lipscomb says her nephew, 25-year-old Juan (Ju-AHN) Markee Jones, was unarmed and was turning to raise his hands when police shot him. She says three shots can be heard.

Police have said Jones, who is black, fled from officers responding to a reported domestic assault. They followed him into some woods, where police say he refused commands to show his hands and “suddenly turned” on officers, leading to the shooting.

The officers involved haven’t been identified.

Virginia State Police are investigating. A spokeswoman says no weapon was recovered at the scene.

___

Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com