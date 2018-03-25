SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Augustana University in Sioux Falls has announced four finalists for the college’s director of athletics position.
The finalists will have on-campus interviews this week.
The university said Saturday the finalists are: Nikki Fennern, director of athletics at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota; Josh Morton, assistant athletic director for Michigan State University; Steve Schofield, deputy athletic director for external operations at the University of Northern Iowa; and Travis Whipple, deputy director of athletics for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Augustana University competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and is an NCAA Division II member.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four were killed by gas inhalation, Mexican officials say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive