August’s toll included a 67-year-old school board member and civic pillar in Tillamook; a 19-year-old woman in Union County; a 78-year-old Portland man; and a patient in Roseburg who died waiting for a bed to open up in an overloaded intensive care unit.

They were among at least 378 people who died of COVID-19 in Oregon last month, the third-highest monthly tally of the pandemic. (The number isn’t final – it sometimes takes weeks for death certificates to be reported to the state.)

It’s a shocking total for many reasons, not least of which is that July’s death count numbered just 62, one of the lowest monthly totals of the entire pandemic.

The delta variant has erased all the progress Oregon made last spring, when vaccines became widely available. The new, highly contagious delta strain is spreading even among the vaccinated, but deaths are overwhelmingly concentrated among those who haven’t been inoculated.

Oregon’s rural counties, where vaccine rates are low, are recording some of the worst hospitalization rates in the nation, according to The New York Times’ ongoing count. Tillamook and Josephine counties requested refrigerated trucks from the state last week after morgues and funeral homes ran out of space to hold the dead.

Even so, the rapid increase in deaths last month didn’t keep pace with the tremendous increase in Oregon infections and hospitalizations.

Both metrics hit all-time highs in August. The state had more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients in hospitals at the end of the month, more than double Oregon’s pre-delta peak.

“It’s burning like wildfire in many parts in the state,” said Peter Graven, a data scientist at Oregon Health & Science University. He said the high number of hospitalizations suggest there are even more COVID-19 infections in Oregon than are being diagnosed.

But the state so far has only approached the highs from the fall and winter, with August’s death toll surpassing the 349 people who died in November. The summer surge remains far below the 476 people who died with COVID-19 in January and the December record of 603 deaths.

There are many reasons the recent death count hasn’t risen as fast as summer infections and hospitalizations: vaccinations and prior infections are providing protection, and treatment protocols have improved and are saving more lives.

More grimly, many of last month’s infections are still progressing – and large numbers of those currently infected may yet die.

Even though there are signs the state’s delta outbreak is near its apex, Oregon is still averaging more than 2,200 new COVID-19 infections each day. So the state may continue hitting somber milestones well into September.

“We’re still cruising through a bunch of people that are 20 and up that have a lot higher risk than they think,” Graven said. He forecasts 500 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon over the next two months, raising a toll that currently stands at 3,272.

Dr. Jennifer Vines, lead health officer for the three counties in the Portland area, emphasized that vaccines remain a very effective way to protect against COVID-19. And she said that helps explain why deaths aren’t keeping pace with infections and hospitalizations.

Statewide, about 73% of Oregonians over age 18 have at least one shot, according to Oregon Health Authority data. Vaccine rates climb, though, among older populations that would otherwise be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“By far, the biggest risk factor for death from COVID is age. Period,” Vines said. “We saw that play out in 2020.”

Nearly eight in 10 Oregonians 80 and older have at least one shot, with nearly all of them having completed the full vaccination cycle. So that means they’re less vulnerable to COVID-19 now. For those between 70 and 79, the rate is even higher, at about 86% of the population at least partially vaccinated.

So while the number of Oregonians infected and in hospitals rose rapidly last month, Vines said those people tend to be younger and otherwise healthier than earlier in the pandemic. Hundreds have died, but the proportion of deaths has been lower because the infected patients are younger.

“They’re getting hospitalized,” Vines said, “but by virtue of their age they’re more likely to survive.”

Dave Cansler contributed to this report.