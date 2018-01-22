JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — A state audit of the city of Johnston books has determined that nearly $14,000 collected from library fines and fees and other revenue sources has not been deposited in city accounts.

A news release from the office of state auditor Mary Mosiman says Monday that the investigation was requested by city officials for the period of July 1, 2015, through July 31, 2017. The news release says officials were concerned about deposits processed by a former accounting clerk, Teresa Osburne.

A city news release says Osburne falsified records and was fired. The city also says police are investigating.

Online court records don’t list any charges against Osburne. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach her were unsuccessful. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who could comment for her.