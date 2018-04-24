HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State auditors say the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development provided inaccurate or unsupported information about job creation and tax credits tied to various state initiatives designed to grow or retain jobs.
In a preliminary audit released Tuesday, the Auditors of Public Accounts found problems with a laundry list of DECD programs that provide state assistance to manufacturers, small businesses and others.
The auditors say some data used by the department overstates the economic impact of each program.
DECD says in the audit report that the agency “will be making many improvements in securing accurate and timely data and correct formulas for future annual reports.” The agency says it plans to reissue its 2017 annual report with corrected data.
Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano calls Tuesday’s audit report “disturbing.”