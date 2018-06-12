STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says the Mississippi auditor is investigating whether county supervisors improperly gave away, instead of selling, some surplus public property.

Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors attorney Rob Roberson tells the Commercial Dispatch that the auditor’s investigation centers on whether supervisors gave metal panels and other items to Dr. Walt Starr, who has been on the state College Board since 2015.

Oktibbeha County crews worked last year on a condemned bridge near Starr’s home, and Roberson says the periodontal surgeon gave permission for county trucks, supplies and equipment to sit on his property.

Roberson, who became county attorney in March, says the county gave Starr some metal panels and beams removed from the bridge during construction. The items were worth about $2,800. Roberson says they should have been sold.

