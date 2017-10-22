JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Delta school superintendent is accused of overpaying herself by $52,000 in her old job.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering is demanding that Beverly Culley, now superintendent of the West Bolivar school district, repay nearly $70,000, reflecting not only the salary, but also interest and investigation costs.

Pickering says Culley overpaid herself without authorization in 2014 when she led the Benoit school district. Benoit and Shaw were merged into West Bolivar in 2014 by legislators. Culley was hired to run the West Bolivar district this June, after the previous superintendent was fired and an interim leader was placed on leave.

If Culley doesn’t pay the money within 30 days, Pickering could sue her in a civil lawsuit. No criminal charges are currently pending. Culley also had a surety bond, and Pickering demands payment from the bonding company.

Culley didn’t immediately respond to a Friday email by The Associated Press seeking comment. Evereth Stanton, the school board president, tells The Bolivar Commercial that he’s unaware of the issue but says he will look into it.