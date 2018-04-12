SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state audit of a southwestern Utah county’s sheriff’s office has uncovered poor oversight and occasional misuse of government equipment.

The auditor’s report released on Tuesday said that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office kept poor records about $124,000 in donated funds and didn’t have proper safeguards to ensure that gift cards and other expenses weren’t being abused. At least one official also used county equipment for their personal use.

County officials say that they accept the state’s recommendations and will implement changes to prevent the possibility of abuse in the future.

The audit covered the time period from August 2013 through August 2017. It was triggered by an anonymous complaint to the state’s hotline.