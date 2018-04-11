FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An auditor in the Kentucky Attorney General’s office is accused of smoking marijuana in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.

The State Journal reports that 51-year-old Elizabeth Anna Justus was arrested Tuesday and charged with two misdemeanors, following a traffic stop for allegedly failing to use a turn signal.

Frankfort police Lt. Dustin Bowman says the arresting officer detected an odor of marijuana and conducted field sobriety tests, followed by a search of her vehicle that turned up the remains of a marijuana joint.

Bowman says Justus is an investigator and auditor in the Attorney General’s Office.

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The State Journal, http://www.state-journal.com