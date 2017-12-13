Share story

By
The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state auditor says six of the 19 rural, county-owned hospitals in Mississippi are in poor financial condition.

Auditor Stacey Pickering released a report Wednesday evaluating the hospitals’ finances during the state budget year that ended in June 2016.

Three of those listed in poor condition are in the Delta — Greenwood Leflore and Tallahatchie General hospitals, and North Sunflower Medical Center.

Two are in the northeastern part of the state — Tippah County Hospital and Magnolia Regional Health Center in Alcorn County.

One, Franklin County Memorial Hospital, is in the southwest.

Since 2010, five rural public hospitals in Mississippi have closed.

Pickering says communities can be hit hard by a hospital closing, with loss of emergency services. The lack of a hospital can make economic development more difficult.

