SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new state audit says a Uintah County special service district that oversees transportation potentially violated open meetings laws on multiple occasions and had inadequate spending controls on payroll, credit cards, meals and travel.
KSL-TV reports State Auditor John Dougall also notes in a report filed Wednesday that the Uintah Transportation Special Service District may not be maintaining its independence from county government.
The audit comes after three of the district’s five-member board voted in September to place the district’s executive director, Adam Massey, on paid leave.
The auditor’s report says the district’s board may have violated state open meetings laws in several instances, and auditors have referred the findings to the Utah Attorney General’s Office for review.
___
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/