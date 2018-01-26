SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state audit shows Utah’s Division of Juvenile Justice Services has increased spending in recent years despite drops in the number of people being served by the agency.

The Deseret News reports the state audit was presented Thursday to the Legislative Management Committee, finding the funds appropriated to agency have increased by 5 percent over the last five years to $97.5 million.

The review by the Office of the Legislative Auditor General says the agency “misled” lawmakers by reporting the costs to operate facilities based on staffing all available beds instead of the actual number of juveniles.

During questioning by the committee, Agency director Susan Burke says the measurement has always been used, but the agency would report costs based on the auditors’ recommendations moving forward.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com