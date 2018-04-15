AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The state auditor says Maine should stop following legal advice to use millions of dollars in federal funds for a psychiatric hospital that’s lost federal certification.
Auditor Pola Buckley says the state keeps using such funds despite facing a $51 million penalty from the federal government for doing so. Maine lawmakers set aside $65 million last summer in case Maine must pay the fine.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration is appealing the penalty.
A Department of Health and Human Services representative disagrees with Buckley’s finding and says federal regulators have not offered clear guidance on how Maine can be recertified.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
Buckley says Maine has used $54.5 million in federal funds on Riverview since the facility lost certification in 2013.