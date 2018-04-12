ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Despite New York legislation enacted three years ago to get personal income tax check-off donations to charitable causes quicker, millions of dollars still haven’t been distributed to designated recipients.

That’s according to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who Thursday released the results of an audit that showed more than $15.7 million remained in the check-off funds as of the end of the state’s 2016-17 fiscal year.

Some 15 check-offs have been added to the state’s personal income tax since the first one was created in 1982 for the Conservation Fund.

The comptroller’s report says since then, various state agencies have collected nearly $59 million in total donations.

DiNapoli says it’s up to those agencies to ensure that contributions are being sent to the designated beneficiaries in an effect and expeditious manner.