HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An audit of Connecticut’s Criminal Justice Division shows more than $520,000 in money seized by police in drug and money laundering cases did not make it into state coffers during 2015 and 2016.

The audit, which covers those two years, found that more than $108,000 that was supposed to be turned over from local police departments to the state was more than a year overdue.

The money is earmarked to help fund substance abuse treatment and education programs and for use in investigating and prosecuting drug crimes.

The Criminal Justice Division, in its official response to the audit, says staffing limitations are in part to blame for slow collections, but that it has since cut the amount overdue by more than a year to about $54,000.