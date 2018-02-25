SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state representative candidate is facing questions for her role at using public money for questionable expenses including alcohol, baseball tickets and upscale dinners.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports an audit recently found that Andrea Romero, executive director of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities, spent money on $1,850 dinner in Washington, D.C., $307 bill for a dozen Major League Baseball tickets and other gatherings where alcohol was purchased.

The Regional Coalition of LANL Communities is an agency made of nine northern New Mexico cities, counties and pueblos surrounding the Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Romero says the questions around her spending are politically motivated. A group tied to Rep. Carl Trujillo, whom Romero is challenging, filed open records request on the agency’s spending.

