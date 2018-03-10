BALTIMORE (AP) — An audit of Baltimore schools’ transit office found a lack of leadership and oversight contributed to errors leading to a 2016 bus crash that killed six people.

The Baltimore Sun reports an outside consulting company was hired to review the district’s pupil transportation office after the crash.

Bus driver Glenn Chappell rear-ended a car and hit a Maryland Transit Administration bus. No children were on the school bus, but Chappell and five people on the MTA bus were killed.

The consultants also found the district failed to adequately monitor the records of problem drivers like Chappell, who had a history of seizures and other medical issues. And the audit says the district’s use of technology was “deficient.”

School officials said Friday in a prepared statement that the system already made changes that address shortcomings the audit cited.

