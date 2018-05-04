CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Legislative auditors have identified thousands of elevators and boilers in Nevada lacking required certificates with some going years without inspections.

The Nevada Appeal reports auditors found that more than 5,500 elevators and boilers were operating without current inspection certificates as of last summer.

According to the audit report, the state Industrial Relations Division did not have a mechanism in place to identify the boilers and elevators with expired certificates.

Auditors say the inspections are necessary to ensure elevators and boilers are meeting safety standards.

The audit also found that the division failed to collect about $1.4 million in fees over the past few years by not doing inspections.

Division Administrator J.D. Decker says the agency has accepted all of the auditors’ recommendations and some improvements have already been made.

___

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com