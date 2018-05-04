CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Legislative auditors have identified thousands of elevators and boilers in Nevada lacking required certificates with some going years without inspections.
The Nevada Appeal reports auditors found that more than 5,500 elevators and boilers were operating without current inspection certificates as of last summer.
According to the audit report, the state Industrial Relations Division did not have a mechanism in place to identify the boilers and elevators with expired certificates.
Auditors say the inspections are necessary to ensure elevators and boilers are meeting safety standards.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Volcanic 'curtain of fire' sends people fleeing Hawaii homes VIEW
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
The audit also found that the division failed to collect about $1.4 million in fees over the past few years by not doing inspections.
Division Administrator J.D. Decker says the agency has accepted all of the auditors’ recommendations and some improvements have already been made.
___
Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com