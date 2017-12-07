BOSTON (AP) — A state audit has found that Massachusetts’ child welfare agency was often unaware of serious injuries to children under its care, and in some cases failed to report potential crimes against children to prosecutors.

The report released on Thursday by state Auditor Suzanne Bump covers the years 2014 and 2015. It alleges the Department of Children and Families was unaware of 260 incidents, including a teenager who suffered brain damage from a gunshot wound and a 1-year-old child who had first- or second-degree burns.

The report says some “critical incidents” involving children the agency was aware of should have been reported to district attorneys for possible prosecution, but were not.

The agency says it has initiated “significant system-wide reforms” and new policies in the two years since the audit period.