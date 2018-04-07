BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has more state-created boards and commissions than any other Southeastern state.
A Legislative Auditor’s Office review found Louisiana had 464 boards and commissions for the financial year that ended June 30.
The auditor’s office says the panels spent $1 million in board member per diem expenses, $1.6 million on salaries and $1.5 million for travel. Much of the money comes from fees or other dedicated sources.
The Advocate reports the annual audit found the number of boards is down from 485 panels recorded in 2013. Nineteen boards were deemed inactive.
The boards that paid the most in salaries were the Public Service Commission, the Tax Commission, the Gaming Control Board, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation Board of Directors and the Board of Tax Appeals.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com