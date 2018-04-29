DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Department of Education audit has found the Davenport school district’s special education programs include a disproportionate number of minority students and that many of them are subjected to disciplinary actions.

The Quad-City Times reports that the audit found the district was in “systemic non-compliance” with multiple parts of the federal law that oversees the education of students with disabilities. The department visited the district in January and February.

Violations included not providing adequate prior written notice for placement changes as well as insufficient functional behavior assessments and intervention plans.

The department ordered the district work with an adviser selected by the state to address the issues.

Patti Pace-Tracy is the district’s director of special education services. She says many of the identified problems were related to documentation issues.

