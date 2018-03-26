BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s social services agency is improving efforts to keep food stamp rolls current and shrink improper payments, but still has paid out benefits after recipients have died.

Those are findings of a review of the Department of Children and Family Services released Monday by the Legislative Auditor’s Office.

Auditors found over four years from July 2013 and June 2017, the agency paid nearly $42,600 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, called SNAP, to 108 people who had died.

That was down significantly from a prior report released four years ago.

In that 2014 review, auditors found the children and family services department had paid $1.3 million in SNAP benefits for more than 3,900 people who had died. Those benefits were paid out over from July 2009 through June 2013.