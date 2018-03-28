PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A city audit has found that Portland police still maintain an informal list of active gang members despite discontinuing a formal designation practice following criticism from community advocates last year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland auditors were examining the operations of the police bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team when they discovered that it has kept the list since 2015.

Auditors say the list that is on the bureau’s intranet is not supervised. The list contains information of about 30 people, including their names, addresses and gang affiliations.

City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero says the bureau needs supervision over it.

Police Chief Danielle Outlaw says guidelines for the list will be drafted by July. The guidelines are expected to cover how police identify people for the list and how its information is used.

