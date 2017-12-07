PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After a yearlong investigation, Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog has released two audits concluding that policies at the Philadelphia Parking Authority shortchanged the school district.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released two audits Thursday that looked into the authority’s operations and policies, in particular whether the appropriate revenue was sent to the School District of Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the audits were launched following the resignation of former executive director Vincent Fenerty Jr. over sexual harassment accusations.

Fenerty has said he’s been advised not to talk about the accusations.

The audits concluded Fenerty had free range to hire who he wanted and use funding for lavish expenses. The audits conclude the executive director’s decisions cost the School District of Philadelphia $322,232.

The audits make a total of 117 recommendations for improvement.

