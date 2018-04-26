LAS VEGAS (AP) — An audit indicates the head of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority used more than $17,000 in airline gift cards for personal travel that were given to publicly funded agency.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports CEO Rossi Ralenkotter apologized at the agency’s audit committee meeting Wednesday, saying he has paid back the amount and prohibited employees from using the cards for personal trips.
The board’s audit committee ordered a report into the use of the gift cards last year.
Auditors also found that board chairman Lawrence Weekly used nearly $700 in the gift cards for a trip with his daughter. Weekly also apologized to the committee.
The audit report noted that the agency did not have rules prohibiting the use of the cards for personal travel.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com