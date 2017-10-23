BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s legislative auditor says the education department hasn’t followed state-required guidelines for determining whether charter school contracts should be renewed.

The review by Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office was released Monday. It says the education department relies on its own annual school performance scores, rather than reviewing standardized test score results as required by state law.

School performance scores include more measures than test results.

The Advocate reports the audit says seven of the 18 charter schools it reviewed whose contracts were renewed didn’t show the gains required in standardized test results.

In his response, Superintendent of Education John White says Louisiana has a “clear history” of using student improvement on standardized tests, as required by law, to renew charter schools.

Charter schools are public schools run by non-governmental boards.