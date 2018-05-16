SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new audit finds drug use is widespread inside an overcrowded Salt Lake City homeless shelter that’s been marked for closure after a spate of violence nearby.

The state audit released Tuesday says lax enforcement of rules and procedures meant to deter drug use is endangering people seeking shelter at the Road Home operations and surrounding neighbors.

Auditors say a man who was recently arrested at Road Home’s downtown Salt Lake City shelter was found in possession of a load gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The audit also found problems with the Road Home’s Midvale shelter and its Palmer Court housing complex.

The Road Home says it will update its standards of conduct and the processes to enforce them, but its director strongly refuted the idea that it tolerates drug dealing.